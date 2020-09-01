Elon Musk Leapfrogs Mark Zuckerberg To Become World’s Third Richest Person With Estimated $115B Fortune

Elon Musk leapfrogged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday to become the world’s third richest person, with an estimated fortune of $115 billion, according to Bloomberg.

While Zuckerberg had previously sat higher in the ranking, with the social media mogul having amassed an estimated $111 billion, Musk’s fortune grew a staggering $87.8 billion this year due to a surge in Tesla Inc. stocks, according to the news source. Tesla shares continued to rally after undergoing a forward stock split, which pushed the organization’s co-founder Musk into third place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday, and Zuckerberg sank into fourth.

The latest development means that only two people in the world have amassed a bigger fortune than Musk — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who publication estimated to be worth $202 billion, and Bill Gates, who came second in the rankings with $125 billion.

Tesla shares had rocketed since October, as the coronavirus shutdown failed to hold back the corporation’s financial growth for long, the The Daily Mail underlined. According to Bloomberg, Tesla’s shares surged almost 500% this year, while Musk’s high-profile pay structure means that he could net more than $50 billion if all his goals are hit.

The publication noted that Tesla saw significant success among amateur investors using online trading firm Robinhood Financial as retail investment boomed during the pandemic lockdowns. According to the news source, at one point last month, almost 40,000 accounts from the trading platform added Tesla shares in one four-hour period. The business now boasts a reported $464 billion market value, according to the publication, which is higher than that of Walmart Inc — the largest U.S. company by revenue.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

This is the latest financial milestone for Musk, who last week became a centibillionaire as his stocks rose. He joined just Bezos, Gates, and Zuckerberg in the exclusive club for those worth over $100 billion. As The Guardian reported, Zuckerberg became a centibillionaire at the beginning of August after Facebook announced it would launch a rival to social video app TikTok.

As The Inquisitr reported in July, Tesla could be on its way to becoming the sixth ever trillion dollar company. Billionaire Wall Street analyst Chamath Palihapitiya said that the business’ focus on renewable energy is “worth trillions of dollars.”

“It is the leading hedge when it comes to electrification and decarbonization. This is no longer about cars, that’s the first wave of growth,” he explained. “I think people are pricing in the evisceration of traditional autos and an enormous shift to [electric vehicles], of which Tesla will get the disproportionate share.”

The publication underlined that just five other trillion dollar companies existed: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, and Alphabet, which is Google’s parent business.