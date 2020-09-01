Jon Bon Jovi Appears Ageless In New Instagram Snap

Jon Bon Jovi appeared ageless in a new Instagram snap shared on the Hampton Water Rose Instagram page. The legendary New Jersey rock and roll star posed with a glass of the pink adult beverage in his right hand as he relaxed in a photo taken in a scenic outdoor area.

On August 14, the rocker and his son Jesse partnered for a live concert called Hampton Water Cares. It celebrated the duo’s partnership with World Central Kitchen to combat food insecurity. The social media post where they made the announcement can be seen here. In the new share, Jon piggybacked on that initial post. He thanked those who supported the company’s work, via donations, for those who are in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon wore a powder blue t-shirt in the pic. He paired that with dark-colored jeans. His feet were bare. Although Jon and wife Dorothea share a home in the Hamptons with daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jake and Romeo, it was not noted in the caption if this image was taken in their backyard.

His salt and pepper hair was slightly messy and brushed away from his face. Sunglasses hung from the neckline of his shirt. He squinted in the pic.

Jon was seen seated on a series of steps that appeared to be in a backyard area. Concrete slab stairs were accented by stonework that was visible in the area beneath them. Next to Jon was a large Hydrangea bush in a myriad of colors — white, light blue, dark blue, and one pink flower — that added a stunning touch to the landscape.

Behind the singer and songwriter, a lush green lawn was seen. A large pool was surrounded by green bushes.

Between Jon’s knees, a bottle of the rose was seen positioned on the stairs. Jesse, along with his college roommate Ali Thomas, created the idea for the wine in 2017. They paired with acclaimed winemaker Gérard Bertrand and Jon and crafted the adult beverage, which would be named Wine Spectator’s Best Rosé of 2018 reported Fox News.

Fans of the Bon Jovi singer and songwriter loved the image. They shared their feelings on the casual pic in the comments section of the share.

“Example of empathy! Beautiful and amazing family. Congratulations on helping people without expecting anything in return, just for love,” said one follower.

“Always glad to be able to help. The world needs people like you, like us,” shared a second fan.

“Amazing job you guys, a great business run by amazing people!!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I bought 12 bottles. So happy to be able to support your charity. Thank you for your kindness, concerts, wine pong & sharing your home w/us all,” said a fourth fan.