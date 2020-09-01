‘Big Brother’ Star Janelle Pierzina Slams Nicole Franzel’s Wedding Invitation After Being Uninvited

Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina revealed on Twitter Monday that Nicole Franzel’s rescinded wedding invitation came in the mail.

Pierzina called Franzel out for charging guests $3,000 to attend. She also accused her of using the $3,000 attendee charge to pay reception and personal hotel fees. Pierzina let Franzel know she thought the wedding was cheap and tacky and is glad she doesn’t have to go.

She posted a picture of the wedding invitation with her red, white, and blue Chanel purse in the backdrop, continuing to contrast Franzel’s “cheap” wedding with her expensive tastes. The invitation is light pink and designed like a passport with the traditional emblem illuminated in vivid colors. The notecard included asked guests to accept or decline the invite and shows the wedding will take place November 1, 2020.

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020

Some fans commended her for the shade she threw, while others thought it was a petty move.

Pierzina also responded to fans’ comments to clarify details and throw even more shade Franzel’s way. One fan asked if the $3,000 fee for the Turks and Caicos destination wedding included flight and hotel to which she responded the charge only covers the rooms and not the airfare.

Another person was confused by what she meant by “comped,” so she reiterated she believed the $3,000 will be used to get “guests to foot the bill” for the wedding.

The rift between these two Big Brother all-stars started early on in the season. Pierzina made it clear she didn’t like Franzel in a confessional claiming she is a snake. She also called out her alliance with Cody Calafiore, Tyler Crispen, and Dani Briones to Memphis Garrett, who is also a member of said alliance and naturally informed its members.

Franzel then gave Pierzina her spot in the “Have Not Room,” claiming she knew she hated her. Franzel then became a key member in leading the charge to get her evicted from the show. When recording her goodbye message, Franzel made it clear things were dicey between the two and said Pierzina was uninvited to her wedding.

“I know you probably don’t want to come to my wedding, so just don’t worry about it,” she said.

Since her eviction, Pierzina has made virtual public appearances slamming Franzel on things from her “whiney voice” to following along with the mob mentality of the house. Odds are the bad blood between them will last outside of the Big Brother house.