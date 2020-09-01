Brooke Burke, 48, Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In A Sports Bra While Teasing ‘Quaran-TONE Challenge’

Brooke Burke has got it, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it on Instagram. The 48-year-old took to her page this past Monday to share a sizzling new shot with her massive fan base of 433,000-plus.

The smoking-hot new shot was snapped selfie-style with Burke posed directly in front of the camera. The fitness guru extended one arm in front to snap the photo and held the opposite hand near her face as she pointed her finger up toward the sky. She opened her mouth wide and flashed her pearly whites for the camera. Not much of the area at her back could be seen aside from a mocha-colored side table that had tall, purple flowers on top.

Burke flaunted her killer figure in a sexy two-piece set. On her upper half, she opted for a sports bra that boasted a light pink hue. The garment had a straight neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage while its thin straps left her muscular arms on display. The bottom band was tight on her ribs, and it boasted a darker pink hue than her top. The angle of the photo also left Burke’s rock-hard abs in full view — something that her followers raved over in the comments section.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as sexy. Burke rocked a pair of curve-hugging purple bottoms, but because of the way that the image was cropped, it was hard to determine if they were shorts or pants. The waistband was snug on her hips and hit a few inches below her navel.

Burke wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, and her hair spilled over her shoulders. She kept her accessories to a minimum and sported only a silver necklace and a few rings to match. In the caption of the upload, she urged fans to join her “Quaran-TONE challenge,” which is 28 days long.

The update has earned more than 5,000 likes and 70-plus comments from fans in the first few hours that it went live. Several fans commented on the post to rave over her shredded figure while a few more dropped a line to express interest in the challenge.

“You look so fit and pretty like always!!” one Instagrammer complimented alongside a series of purple hearts.

“You are absolutely incredibly amazingly undeniably exquisitely extraordinarily naturally beautiful!!!!!!! I do like the smell of lilacs!!! Thanks for remembering!!! See you October 9th-13th for our very physical workouts!!!!!!!” another fan wrote.

“Great picture. I’ve been a fan since before you were on E network doing the Wild show. Plus you’re the hottest mom ever,” a third social media user added.