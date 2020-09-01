Alexa Collins Flaunts Pert Derrière Wearing Nothing But An Apron & Thong In Flirty Kitchen Snap

Model Alexa Collins cooked up some sultry content for her one million Instagram followers in her latest share. On Tuesday, the blond hottie took to the popular app to show off her pert derrière in a tiny thong while she made some cookies.

Alexa was scantily clad for the photo shoot, which saw her posing in a kitchen. She wore a black thong and a dark gray apron for her cooking adventure.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the center, and styled in loose waves, which cascaded down her bare back. She accessorized with a single ring on her middle finger. She also sported a pale polish on her long nails.

Alexa was perched on a marble bar facing a large mirror. The picture captured her from behind, giving her followers a nice view of her round booty and her toned back. Beside her on the bar was plate of what appeared to be chocolate chip cookies. She looked over her shoulder at the lens and smiled while taking bite of one of the sweet treats. The apron, as well as her booty and thighs, was covered with a dusting of flour. A bit of flour was even on her cheek, giving the snap a flirty vibe.

The model’s reflection was visible in the mirror, and while it was blurry, it showed Alexa’s legs dangling off the edge of the bar as her bare feet were a few inches off the floor. The shape of her slim waistline was also visible in the reflection. The short apron also showed off her toned thigh, and her shapely shoulder was prominent.

In the post’s caption, she asked her online audience to name their favorite cookies. While some of them did, most of the replies came from followers who could not help but have a little fun with the sexy nature of the picture.

“Let me clean off your back for you!! You got a little flour on your booty… sugar cookie,” one commented read.

“the powder on the buns is so cute,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Butterscotch chip. Cute buns by the way,” a third follower added.

“You would be my favorite type cookie to have! You are so hot, beautiful and sexy!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Just yesterday, the Florida-based model showed her fans how sultry she could be out of the kitchen when she shared a snap that featured her rocking a wet turquoise bikini while she soaked up some sun.