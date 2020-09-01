Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Kids As She Celebrates Son Romeo’s 18th Birthday With Rainbow Cake

The Spice Girl shared sweet messages for her son as he turned 18.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet video and a photo of her four kids to Instagram as she marked the 18th birthday of her son, Romeo, on September 1.

In a new photo posted to her social media page, the singer and fashion designer’s four kids – Harper, Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn – posed under a birthday banner as they celebrated the big day. The four kids of Victoria and David Beckham were dressed casually in hoodies and tees as they stood with their arms around one another behind a table decorated with hydrangeas and a half-eaten, six-layer rainbow cake. In the caption to the post, the mom of four confirmed that it was Romeo’s milestone day.

The post, which can be viewed below, garnered a wave of greetings and wishes from fans and famous friends in the comments section, including a message from David Furnish, the husband of Elton John, who also sent Romeo love from him the music legend and their sons Zachary and Elijah.

Other fans commented on how much the 18-year-old looks like his famous father now that he is all grown up.

Victoria also shared a touching video featuring Romeo to her Instagram page, which can be seen here. The tribute was set to the Stevie Wonder classic “My Cherie Amore” and it included still pics and clips of Romeo when he was a baby and all through the years. In the caption, the celebrity mom included poignant words for her now-adult son.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all,” Victoria wrote before tagging her husband and their three other children.

Proud papa David also shared a video message, seen here, as he wished happy 18th to his “little man (or not so little anymore).” The montage featured pics and clips of the father and his boy from the day Romeo was born until the moment the soccer pro had to finally admit that his boy is “slightly” taller than him. In the caption to the post, the soccer star also told Romeo to never give up on his dreams and goals.

2020 has been a year of milestones for the Beckham family. In addition to Romeo’s 18th birthday, the couple’s eldest child, Brooklyn, announced his engagement to his longtime love Nicole Peltz last month. The former Spice Girl and her husband also celebrated 21 years of marriage earlier this year.