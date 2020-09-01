Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Dress, Swings On A Disco Ball Alongside Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Miley Cyrus in a sultry Instagram share featuring Addison Rae on Monday. In a series of images, the reality star and the TikToker posed on top of swinging disco balls, just as the pop star did on August 30 during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Kourtney looked stunning in a skintight and incredibly tiny black dress.

The photos were taken on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Midnight Sky truck, which has been riding around Los Angeles since the VMAs. The truck was filled from top to bottom with shiny disco balls of various sizes. Additionally, the vehicle was filled with color-changing light poles and reflective walls. Miley encouraged fans and friends who spotted the vehicle to hop on and have fun. Kourtney and Addison took advantage of the opportunity.

Kourtney dressed casual yet sexy in an all-black high-neck dress with no sleeves. The sides of the little gown curved inward, giving fans a glimpse at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sideboob in one shot. The fabric, which looked to be a shiny leather, clung to her flat tummy and pert derriere, perfectly accentuating her curves. The piece cut off at her thighs to expose her lean legs and bare feet.

Kourtney wore her dark hair slicked back in a high ponytail.

Addison wore an identical dress with her locks pulled in the same style.

In the first image, Kourtney straddled one of the giant props and pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins. She leaned back and arched her body, which showed off her curves, while pulling on the silver chain. Her hair dangled behind her head as she stared at the ceiling.

The second image saw the 41-year-old perched on the prop as the 19-year-old squatted beside her. Kourtney pressed her feet against the ball and leaned into Addison as the two flashed gentle smiles at the camera.

Finally, the third shot saw the ladies sitting on the floor as Addison snapped a selfie in a mirror.

The post received more than 1 million likes and just over 5,000 comments as people expressed admiration for the women in the comments section.

Miley herself commented on the post, calling Kourtney a “Queeeeeeeeeeen!”

“MY FAV FEMALES,” another user added with pink hearts.

Kourtney and Addison have been spending quite a bit of time together recently. Though the age difference has been confusing to some fans, they have been thrilled to see the pair getting along so well. Last week, the two hung out in a pool together while rocking incredibly tiny bikinis, and their followers couldn’t get enough.