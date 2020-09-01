Cassie Matches Bikinis With Her Daughter In Stunning Photo

The singer glowed in her string swimwear.

Cassie Ventura and her baby daughter Frankie rocked matching bikinis on Instagram this week. The singer shared a series of adorable family photos with her 7.2 million followers on Tuesday, September 1, and gushed about how “grateful” she is for her husband and child.

The first photo showed the “Me & U” singer holding her baby girl, who will turn one in December, with her right arm while she smiled at her. The two matched in light blue two-pieces with a repeated daisy print.

Cassie rocked a triangle top that plunged low at the chest with white strings around her torso and neck.

Frankie sported the same print in a cute ruffled top and matching bottoms.

The second photo included the star’s husband, Alex Fine. The family of three posed inside a wooden barn and gazed lovingly at their 9-month-old as they kissed her.

Cassie also included snaps of a shirtless Alex holding their little girl while he flashed his multiple tattoos, as well as a look at herself and the personal trainer on a hike.

The “Long Way To Go” hitmaker proudly showed off her fit post-baby body in a black athletic co-ord. She stunned in a crop-top style sports bra with matching shorts from Keiser Clark.

The star shared the photos alongside a lengthy caption in which she shared her “unconditional love and adoration” for her family.

She revealed that they took a trip for their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on August 24, that also marked Frankie’s first night away from home. The star said she “enjoyed every moment of it” and signed off the message from “The Fines.”

The upload has received more than 204,000 likes in two hours. Fans loved seeing a peek inside Cassie’s personal life and filled the comments with messages.

“You look so happy,” one comment read.

“Beautiful Cass,” a second person commented.

“I never get enough of seeing you happy. I love you,” another fan wrote with a kissing face and heart emoji.

“Everything always falls in place with the right man. No hustle. Just pure Love and Enjoy,” another comment read. Prior to her relationship with the personal trainer, Cassie famously dated Diddy from 2007 until 2018.

The Spenser Confidential actress moved on quickly with her now husband, despite Diddy making his feelings for her clear when she went Instagram official with Alex.

In December 2018, the rapper reposted one of her photos to his Instagram story with a heart emoji despite them announcing their split two months earlier.