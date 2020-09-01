NBA Rumors: ‘ESPN’ Analyst Explains Why Caris LeVert-For-Bradley Beal Trade Is Highly Unlikely To Happen

In the past months, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been frequently linked to trade rumors involving the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets’ plan to pair Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with another superstar, Beal is currently emerging as Brooklyn’s No. 1 target in the 2020 offseason. Having the plethora of trade assets, the Nets are indeed in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this fall.

They could explore a package centered on Caris LeVert to convince the Wizards to send Beal to Brooklyn. However, despite LeVert’s impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, some people have doubts if the Wizards would ever consider trading their best player to the Nets this fall. In a recent interview with Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Jalen Rose of ESPN explained why the LeVert-for-Beal blockbuster deal is highly unlikely to happen in the 2020 offseason.

“You already have him under contract. That was the question mark: Can you resign Bradley Beal with John Wall injured at his number? And he committed to stay, so you’re not going to go trade him after he just averaged 30 points this year,” Rose said. “I love Sean Marks, played with him in Phoenix. And Tommy Sheppard, he was in Denver when the Nuggets drafted me. I’ve known both of those gentlemen for a long time, got a lot of respect for them. But if you watch the Wizards, you’re not taking those phone calls.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The Nets are undeniably one of the few teams in the league that could offer Washington a gargantuan package in exchange for Beal. However, despite knowing that his value is currently at its peak, the Wizards have already said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Wizards are seriously considering running it back again next year where they are expected to have a healthy John Wall back on their roster.

The potential acquisition of Beal would undoubtedly change the Nets’ fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. Having a third star who will ideally fit alongside Durant and Irving wouldn’t just make them a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, but it could also turn them into the No. 1 favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.

However, even without trading for Beal, Rose believes that the Nets have what it takes to win it all. Though there’s nothing wrong about searching for major roster upgrades, they already have a quality supporting cast around KD and Uncle Crew, including LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Jarrett Allen. Also, if LeVert continues to improve his performance and manages to address some of the issues in his game, another superstar could be born in Brooklyn next season.