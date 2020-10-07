Cole & Ella Emhoff: Who Are Kamala Harris’ Stepchildren?

Cole and Ella Emhoff are the stepchildren of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris from her marriage to Douglas Emhoff. The siblings were born during Douglas’ marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff. In an article she wrote for Elle in 2019, Harris detailed the close relationship she had with her stepchildren and their mother, revealing that the kids had given her the nickname “Momala” and that she and Kerstin would often attend important events and have dinners together as a blended family.

“Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in,” Harris wrote of the pair.

At the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Ella made a video appearance, as reported by People. She introduced Harris alongside the vice presidential nominee’s sister Maya and niece Meena. Ella gave her a glowing tribute, saying that she and her brother considered Harris “the World’s Greatest Stepmom.”

“You’re a rock, not just for our dad, but for three generations of our big, blended family,” she said.

Cole Works Behind The Scenes In The Entertainment Industry

Born in 1995, Cole was named in honor of the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane. He grew up to major in psychology at Colorado College, according to an article by Oprah Magazine. After graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in 2017, he started out as an assistant with William Morris Endeavor talent agency. He is currently employed as an executive assistant with Plan B Entertainment, a production company co-founded by Brad Pitt that has worked on films that include The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.

Despite his high-profile stepmom, Cole has managed to keep a low profile as he focuses on his career. His Instagram page is limited to his personal life, with only 20 posts since its first in 2013 and nothing new since April. There is no reference to Harris’ 2019 presidential campaign or selection as Joe Biden’s running mate, with Cole instead dedicating most of the account to his girlfriend, Greenley, and their dogs, Otis and Amos.

Ella Is An Aspiring Creative

DNCC / Getty Images

Ella was born in 1999 and like her brother, has a name inspired by an iconic musician. She was named for the jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. She is currently studying Apparel and Textiles at the Parsons School of Design, and is on track to graduate in 2021. She has a much more active social media presence than her brother, regularly sharing her work on Instagram.

Ella’s skill in fashion design is evident in her posts, with her pieces including jackets, hats, coats and knit shorts. The majority of the clothing she creates is done by crocheting, and she offers fans of her work the opportunity to commission a piece on her website, with prices ranging from $80 for a tote bag to $200 for pants made in an intarsia knitting style. Her website also includes her artwork, which is done through mediums that include ceramics and oil painting.