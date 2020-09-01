Barbara Palvin Slays In Black Lingerie And Poses With Pants Unbuttoned In Date Night Prep Photos

Barbara revealed that 'the girls' were going out.

Barbara Palvin left her shirt off while she put her makeup on in a series of steamy snapshots. The model took to Instagram on Monday to show off one of her cleavage-boosting Victoria’s Secret bras. She also revealed that she was getting ready for a “date night” when her trio of photos were snapped.

Barbara, 26, wore black lingerie that included a Very Sexy push-up bra with a cute crisscross detail in lieu of a classic center gore. The tiny strings were stretched between the bra’s shiny padded cups, which boosted her ample cleavage up to display it to its best advantage. The undergarment also boasted underwire and thin adjustable shoulder straps.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model coupled the structured piece with panties that were thin and delicate. Her tiny underwear were crafted out of stretchy floral lace. A thin elastic band embellished with a small silver ring formed the waist. A large cutout dipped down underneath the slinky strap in the front.

Barbara also rocked a pair of denim jeans or shorts. She left the button fly undone and peeled back on the sides to expose more of her underwear. Her only visible accessories were a gold watch and a ring on one finger of each hand. Her dark blond tresses were pulled up in a messy ponytail. The length of her voluminous hair looked untamed and naturally wavy.

Barbara stood in front of a bathroom mirror. A few items sat on the counter beside the sink, including a small bottle of oil, foundation, makeup brushes in an array of different sizes, and an eyelash curler. In her hands, she held a tube of mascara. The three images included in her slideshow followed her actions as she removed the wand from the tube, gazed up at her flawless reflection in the mirror, and began applying the mascara to her lush eyelashes.

Barbara’s alluring photos were a massive hit with her Instagram followers. They didn’t hesitate to show her just how much they appreciated the inside look at her date night prep by liking her post over 1.8 million times.

“Gorgeous girl,” wrote one of her fellow Victoria’s Secret models, Nina Agdal, in the comments section of her post.

“You are very beautiful,” read a message from a fan.

“Thanks so much,” said another appreciative admirer.

A few commenters mentioned Barbara’s boyfriend, After We Collided actor Dylan Sprouse.

“Dylan’s so lucky,” one person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbara thrilled her fans over the weekend when she uploaded another smoking-hot lingerie photo to her account. She was was pictured modeling an animal-print bra and a matching pair of panties outside by a pool.