‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Finally Confirms Split With Garrett Yrigoyen

Former The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin finally confirmed what many fans had already come to feel certain about: she and Garrett Yrigoyen have split. People had been speculating about the end of this engagement for several months, and Becca finally confirmed it during a new episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Becca spoke briefly alone about the split, without including either co-host Rachel Lindsay and guest Andi Dorfman in that portion of the episode. She noted that she didn’t think it would be fitting to speak about it in the midst of her broader conversations with Rachel and Andi.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she shared.

Just last week, Becca had shared some updates via social media making it pretty clear she was living in a new apartment by herself.

“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it,” The Bachelorette star shared.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Fans had noticed that Kufrin and Yrigoyen have been apart for nearly three months now. That separation seemed to have been sparked by a social media post that he made in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests. His Instagram post focused on supporting the police, and the tone and wording sparked a significant amount of backlash.

Kufrin initially supported her fiance, although she acknowledged that what he had said had been a bit tone-deaf. Soon after that, however, she admitted on the podcast that she wasn’t sure what the future held for the pair.

She stayed in Minnesota with her mother for a while but seemed to have returned to California recently to resettle. Now, she no longer needs to play coy about the fact she’s doing it without her former fiance.

“To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” she continued.

While Becca didn’t share specifics regarding exactly when she and Garrett ended their engagement, she did detail that the two had finally come to terms with the split. She noted it had been a roller coaster filled with emotions.

They “realized that wee still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways,” Becca explained.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Garrett has said anything about the breakup via his Instagram page.

Until recently, it had seemed as if this Bachelorette pair was doing great. They got engaged two years ago during her finale and had been living together in California for some time. Now, it seems that they’re both planning on remaining in Cali, but sadly, no longer as a couple.