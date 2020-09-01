Carrie Underwood’s Son Melts Hearts In A Video Where He Laughs While Playing With His Pup

Carrie Underwood’s son, Jacob, melted hearts while laughing with his pet in an adorable video uploaded by the musical superstar’s husband, former pro-hockey player Mike Fisher.

In the clip, Jacob — who turned one this past January — rode around on a child’s power wheel toy. The miniature vehicle had black wheels and a bright green body that almost perfectly matched the lush grass of the family’s backyard. Meanwhile, the tot wore a navy crewneck shirt with blue and white striped pants to add another pop of color to the adorable clip.

The video opened with Jacob driving a little bit forward. He then paused and giggled slightly as Zero, the family dog, ran in front of his path. The tot appeared to find it funny that Zero was circling him, and he glanced at his pet while laughing some more.

Jacob then continued to drive forward, laughing even harder as the pup continued to run in circles. The toddler appeared to find it particularly funny when Zero playfully lunged at the hood of the toy power wheel.

Once the dog had finally had his fill of the game, Jacob stopped and stood up on the little vehicle as if to ask what happened.

Meanwhile, Mike could be heard stifling a small chuckle as he filmed his son, and could not help but point out Jacob’s adorable “laugh” in the post’s caption.

The sweet upload earned around 50,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“The genuine belly laughs are the most amazing gift!!! Such a blessing!!!” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart.

“Haha oh my goodness his laugh is contagious!! I couldn’t help but laugh out loud!!” echoed a second.

“Beautiful‼️ Hang onto these little moments. A boy and his toys are cute and fun. A boy and his dog is a bond and a friend,” raved a third.

“Well if that is not the CUTEST thing I’ve seen, I don’t know what is!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a blue heart.

Though most of the comments were glowing compliments, a few users did urge for Mike and Carrie to put a helmet or other protective gear on their tot.

Meanwhile, while little Jacob may be busy playing, mom Carrie is hard at work preparing for the release of her new album. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she uploaded a post to Instagram just yesterday that thanked fans for their feedback on her new single “Let There Be Peace.”