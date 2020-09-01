Kindly Myers Flaunts Ample Assets While Tugging On Bodysuit In Flirty Bedroom Clip

Playboy model Kindly Myers heated up her Instagram page on Tuesday morning with a clip that saw her looking dangerously sexy. The blond beauty took to the photo-sharing app and uploaded a video that saw her making some seductive moves while wearing a revealing bodysuit.

Kindly’s outfit was made from a semi-sheer black lace. The number had long sleeves, but that did stop it from being incredibly revealing. The bodysuit featured a wide, low-cut neckline that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. It also featured high-cut legs that went all the way up to her waist.

Kindly completed her look with a stylish, black pageboy hat. She wore her hair in two chunky braids that fell over the front of her chest.

The video showed Kindly in what appeared to be a hotel room. A sofa with blue cushions was situated under a large window with bright yellow curtains. Off to the side of the room, a coffee pot sat on a white dresser.

The popular influencer sat on the edge of a bed for the sizzling clip, which lasted only a few seconds. The bed was dressed with white linens, which were in a messy pile behind her.

Kindly’s legs were slightly parted, and she tugged on the legs of the outfit while she gyrated on the bed. She gazed straight into the lens with a pouty expression on her face. The pose showed off her shapely thighs as well as her trim midsection. She flaunted her chest as she rotated her hips.

The post was a hit among her followers, racking up over 50,000 likes within five hours of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens of her admirers were thrilled with the sexy video, and many took some time to rave over how good she looked.

“Hot babe alert,” one comment read.

“you’re so beautiful and cute,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Look amazing and beautiful and sexy,” a third fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” a fourth follower added.

Other members of her online audience seemed to be at a loss for wards and left a variety of emojis that included hearts, flames and smiley faces.

Kindly knows how to capture the attention of her two million followers — and most of the time she does it by baring plenty of skin, like the snap she shared not too long ago that featured her rocking a Louis Vuitton bikini. Just yesterday, she wowed them with a clip that showed her getting sprayed with water while sporting a string two-piece swimsuit.