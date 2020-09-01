Ed Sheeran Announces Birth Of Baby Daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn

British musician Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that last week his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to the couple’s first child, who they have named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he wrote in a caption on the social media platform. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Alongside his announcement, Ed posted an image of a blue, green, and brown baby blanket and a pair of tiny socks on the social media channel.

According to The Daily Mail, the “Shape of You” hitmaker may have drawn inspiration from his favorite books — Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy — when it came to naming his daughter. As the publication noted, Ed tweeted back in 2015 that the books in the dystopian series were “by far” the best he had ever read.

The young adult trilogy — which is made up of three books, Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass — features heroine Lyra Belacqua, who spends much of the first novel in an Antarctica-esque snowscape.

After Ed posted the happy news, his fans took to the comment section to share their well-wishes for the young family.

“Congratulations absolutely thrilled for you & Cherry welcome to the world baby Lyra. Im sure she will be so loved Ed by you & Cherry enjoy every little moment so precious they grow so quickly,” wrote one commenter, who also described Ed’s announcement as the “best news all day.”

“My kid will have a name like this,” contributed another fan, clearly enamored by the new arrival’s unusual moniker.

“My hearttttt,” wrote a third follower, alongside a number of crying and heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple kept the pregnancy secret throughout the coronavirus lockdown. The news first became public on August 11, less than a month before Cherry gave birth, when a source told The Sun that the pair had spent most of the pregnancy holed up in their home in Suffolk, England. The insider explained to the publication that the couple saw England’s national coronavirus lockdown as the “perfect excuse” to stay home without arousing suspicion.

The Inquisitr noted that Ed announced on Christmas Eve 2019 that he planned to take a hiatus from his music career, as well as his social media accounts, in order to do more traveling, writing, and reading. In an Instagram post, he admitted his non-stop schedule during the Divide era meant he was keen to “take a breather” but reassured fans that when the time was right, and he had lived a little more, he would return with more music.