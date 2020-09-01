Ashanti Rocks White Crop Top With High-Waisted Mickey Mouse Shorts

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself. The R&B songstress is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked very glam for her most recent upload.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved white crop top that featured short sleeves. The garment displayed her toned midriff and a hint of her black bra underneath. Ashanti paired the ensemble with high-waisted green shorts that featured a large graphic print of Mickey Mouse on the left side. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Ashanti accessorized with a number of gold necklaces and large hoop earrings and kept her nails short decorated with a coat of polish. The entertainer styled her dark long hair in a high bun but left a little at the front down to frame out her face.

As seen in a separate Instagram post, the singer wore Timberland-style slippers with the same ensemble in a video. You can view that clip here.

In the image, Ashanti was snapped outdoors in front of a brick wall. She placed one hand on the black gate beside her and the other on her hip. The Grammy Award-winner raised one leg on what looked to be a higher step and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the tags, Ashanti credited her hairstylist J.Wright, makeup artist Angie Mar, celebrity stylist Alicia Sereno, and photographer Justin Schamp.

She left the pic without a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 5.6 million followers. In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more 83,000 likes and over 890 comments, proving to be very popular.

“U r one beautiful woman, God made no mistake with you,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Forever a hottie,” another person shared.

“You look very pretty in this picture Ashanti,” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful! I need those shorts,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she boasted her natural beauty in an oversized green-and-white tie-dye tracksuit. Ashanti completed the look with white Fendi lace-up sneakers and a navy leather bag that was wrapped around her waist and featured the Chanel logo attached to the zip. She sported her long dark curly hair down and accessorized with a gold watch, a number of necklaces, and large hoop earrings.