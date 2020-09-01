Ashley Alexiss Gets Sultry In Black Lace Lingerie & Leather Jacket: ‘A Vibe’

Ashley Alexiss turned up the heat to the max in a sexy Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared a photo in which she sported a lacy black lingerie set and a leather jacket that gave her some major edge and complemented her killer body.

In the photo, Ashley posed against a pink wall or backdrop, which is often the setting for her many Instagram modeling shoots. A bright light cast a shadow behind her and lit up her tan skin, giving her a radiant glow. Ashley stood out from her bright background in her all-black attire.

Ashley’s look included a sheer lace one-piece with a demi-cut underwire top. The material was entirely see-through, but the babe kept the image Instagram-friendly by covering her chest slightly with her jacket. Still, the V-neckline exposed her ample cleavage.

Her flat, toned tummy was visible beneath the lace as the piece hugged her body closely. The lower half of the lingerie featured an overlay with ruffled edges. The overlay hit just above her thighs, putting her legs on show. Black garter straps appeared to sit beneath the lace and connected to a pair of sheer over-the-knee stockings.

The jacket was left completely unzipped as Ashley rolled up the sleeves to her elbows. She finished the ensemble with three layered necklaces, including a spiked choker; a spiked bracelet; silver rings, and large hoop earrings with shiny accents. She styled her blond locks down and pushed to one side in luscious, loose curls.

Ashley stood with one knee slightly bent and her hip pushed to the side in a way that emphasized her curvy figure. She placed one hand at her thigh and tugged at both the leather and a garter strap. Meanwhile, on the other side, she pulled the fabric open at her chest. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hottie tilted her head and gazed at the camera with parted lips.

The post garnered more than 23,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day as fans showered the babe with compliments in the comments section.

“BEAUTIFUL IN BLACK,” one fan said.

“I swear, you are one of THE most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. Love your work,” another user added.

“Slaying like always queen!!” a third person said with a crown and heart-eye emoji.

“A bombshell beautiful lady,” a fourth fan wrote.

Ashley’s followers know that she can slay any look. The stunner recently shared a photo of herself taking a swim in the sea as she rocked a burgundy two-piece, which her followers loved.