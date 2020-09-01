Aubrey O’Day Poses In A Swimsuit After Unrecognizable Photos Emerge: ‘This Is Degrading’

The singer hit back after unflattering pictures caused a stir online.

Aubrey O’Day showed off her figure in a skintight swimsuit after candid photos alleged to show her looking unrecognizable hit the web this week. The former Danity Kane singer took to Twitter on Monday, August 31, to share a stunning mirror selfie and called the publication of the snaps “so sick.”

Aubrey posed in an all-black one-piece that plunged low at the chest and was high-cut to show off plenty of leg. She stood in front of a mirror and a heart-shaped box of red roses while she held up a white piece of paper with her name and the date written in a purple marker.

She had her long, blond hair slightly wavy and down while her natural beauty did all the talking.

Aubrey also shared a close-up look at the note, in which she called the need to defend herself “degrading.”

The former Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother Season 18 star described the candid snaps as “click bait” in the caption and asked when “the industry” would “stop abusing women’s bodies.”

Aubrey also apologized for the untidiness of her apartment, explaining that she was remodeling.

Plenty of fans sent messages of support to the 36-year-old in response.

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

“Agree with you completely Aubrey- it’s hideous the way women are constantly judged and baited if they fall short of the impossible standards imposed on us. Stay strong and don’t let the f*ckers get to you. #Solidarity,” one person replied with two fist emoji.

“No one deserves to put up with what you had to today. Keep going and you always sparkle,” another said with a red heart and sparkle symbol.

“You look beautiful either way girl! It’s sad that they did this to you. Hold your head high people will love you however you look, it’s what’s inside that counts,” a third wrote.

The tweet appeared to be in response to photos published by The Daily Mail earlier in the day. In the snaps said to be of Aubrey, she stepped out in Palm Springs, California, with her dog.

The reality star rocked a casual look with her hair in a ponytail. She wore purple crop top with black cycling shorts and a checked shirt tied around her waist. The site claimed she looked “remarkably different” to the photos she posts of herself on social media.

Aubrey’s no stranger to showing some skin online.

Back in July, she wowed her 939,000 followers in green underwear as she promoted Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.