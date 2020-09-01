Hilde Osland Smolders In A Tiny Black Bikini Top And Camo Pants

Social media star Hilde Osland dropped the jaws of her 3.6 million Instagram followers after modeling a sultry black bikini and camo pants ensemble.

The top was a classic triangle silhouette with a low v-neckline that showed off Osland’s cleavage. It was also a string style, with thin ties that both wrapped around behind her back and tied at her neck to create a halter cut.

The color of the bikini was a chic black hue which highlighted the Norwegian model’s sun-kissed skin. It also appeared slightly too small for the model, as the garment exposed parts of her lower bust. Along the side of one of the cups read “Fashion Nova” in white lettering. The clothing company is one that Osland has often worked with in the past.

Showing off her toned midriff, Osland coupled the top with a pair of camouflage pants. The pattern was in a brown and beige color palette, which again served to showcase her glowing skin. The pants were a mid-rise cut with a waistband that ended just above the hip. The silhouette flaunted her enviable hourglass figure. The waistband was ruched and cinched Osland’s torso to further highlight her trim physique.

The Australian-based stunner accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces. She opted for four chunky chain necklaces to continue the edgy aesthetic. She also wore a number of small hoop earrings.

Osland styled her hair into a deep and sultry side part. Her long blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders in beachy and voluminous waves, with a few tendrils expertly framing her face.

Osland posed by facing the camera directly in a position that showed off her figure. She tilted her head to the side while giving fans a smoldering glare. She also placed her hands in her pockets to give off a confident and empowered vibe.

Fans loved the new update, awarding the shot over 33,000 likes and more than 375 comments.

“Woow… Are you real?” teased one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a heart-eye face emoji and red heart.

“As stunning as always,” raved a second.

“You are always amazing,” echoed a third.

“Most beautiful lady in the world,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including two pink hearts, a globe, and the hallelujah hand emoji.

Many fans also extended their congratulations at the news of Osland’s recent engagement. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Instagram star shared the happy news in a post yesterday where she showed off both her groom-to-be and her stunning ring.