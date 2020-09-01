Chrishell Stause’s New Instagram Post Provides A Clue That She’s Locked In For ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 'Selling Sunset' star received a 'hot' comment from a 'DWTS' pro dancer.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s latest Instagram post provided an unintentional clue that she has joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

One week after rumors swirled that the luxury realtor is in serious talks to compete on the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, she posted a new pic to social media that has fans convinced it’s a done deal.

In the new photo shared to her social media page, Chrishell was pictured holding out a pair of shiny house keys. The gorgeous Netflix star was in total glam mode in a sequined dress, dangling earrings, and full makeup with her hair done for the gorgeous pose.

In the caption to the pic, Chrishell wrote that handing over the keys to new homeowners is her favorite part of her job. She also asked fans what they would do if they worked for her the luxury real estate brokerage featured on Selling Sunset.

One of the first comments to the post was a series of fire emoji posted by veteran Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Eagle-eyed fan zeroed in on the pro dancer’s hot comment, with some saying it’s confirmation that the two celebs are paired together on the upcoming season of the show.

“You guys could make this a little less obvious,” one viewer replied to the dancer’s comment.

When one commenter wrote that Chrishell “needs” to be on DWTS, another said she’s already in the lineup for the mirrorball trophy.

“Girl she’s there,” the fan wrote. “@glebsavenchoofficial and @chrishell.stause are PARTNERS!!!!”

The superfan also gave the pair a cute DWTS team name: Team SellingDancing.

Other commenters admitted they hoped the photo was a confirmation that a fourth season of Selling Sunset is in the works.

The new photo comes days after a woman who appeared to be Chrishell was spotted outside of the DWTS rehearsal studio with Gleb. Fans identified the masked mystery lady by the Popsocket on her cell phone case, which perfectly matched the one used by Chrishell as seen in photos shared by Just Jared.

Chrishell also recently teased that she was celebrating “good news” that she couldn’t tell her fan about just yet, in an Instagram pic seen here.

With Gleb’s new comment on her social media post, the clues do seem to be lining up for Chrishell ahead of the official Dancing with the Stars cast announcement on Wednesday. The former soap actress also has the perfect backstory to be a contender on the ABC ballroom show in the aftermath of her split from her husband of two years, This Is Us star, Justin Hartley.