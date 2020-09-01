Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In Tiny Bikini Bottoms While Dreaming Of Going Back To Tulum

Like many others, Lauren Drain has been itching to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday evening, the model and fitness coach took to her social media page to share a scorching new photo as she longed for more travel-filled days ahead.

The photo captured her posed outside on a day when there was a covering of clouds overhead. The sun peeked through and illuminated the gorgeous ocean water below. Half of the surface was covered by sand and half by rock as waves crashed on the shore. A geotag in the update indicated that Drain was at Azulik, and in the caption of the photo, Drain shared with her followers that she has been dreaming of going back to Tulum, Mexico. The fitness coach also directed social media users to the link in her bio to sign up for her next challenge.

Drain placed both of her hands on the wooden railing in front of her and gazed off over the ocean with a sultry stare. She ensured that all eyes were glued to her figure as she rocked a scandalous bikini with a sexy, cheeky cut. Drain opted for a floral-print swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her rock-hard figure.

On her upper half, she sported a top that secured around her neck, and the back portion tied just below her shoulder blades, leaving her tanned arms and back in full view. The bottom of the suit was just as revealing, and it boasted a vibrant floral pattern with different hues of green and navy. The sides stretched across her trim midsection and waist, while its cheeky cut showcased her pert derriere and shapely thighs.

Drain pulled her long, blond locks back, and her hair tumbled down behind her. She accessorized her attire with a hair tie that was worn around her right wrist.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the post with love and appreciation. More than 18,000 followers have double-tapped the image, and 120-plus left comments for the model. Some Instagrammers complimented her figure while a few more agreed that they would love to travel.

“Omg on the backside,” one fan gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Azulik was amazing!!! My husband and I stayed there for our honeymoon! We even went nude on the beach, very freeing,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You have got a killer asset,” a third social media user pointed out.

“Gorgeous sexy body you have girl. Spill the secrets,” another follower chimed in with the addition of a few flames.