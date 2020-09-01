Madison Reed Shows Off Lithe Figure In Macramé Bikini

Madison revealed that her swimsuit was made in Bali.

Madison Grace Reed rocked a distinctive bikini in the alluring photo that she shared with her 669,000 Instagram followers on Monday. The popular influencer revealed that her striking swimwear was crafted in Bali, which is somewhere she would love to be. However, she had to settle for modeling the skimpy garment in her own backyard.

Madison, 24, found an area to serve as her backdrop that had a slight tropical vibe. She stood in front of a tree, a big tuft of decorative grass, and a large plant with waxy green foliage. A few of the segmented leaves were so massive that they were almost as big as Madison’s slender torso. The lush greenery grew beside a gray fence that was almost the exact same stony color as the model’s macramé bikini. The swimsuit was a design from Thaikila Swim, and she made sure to tag the luxury label’s Instagram page.

The garment had a handcrafted appearance. Thick strands of suede-like fabric were stretched over the top’s smooth triangle cups to create texture and dimension. The strings were attached to a wide under-bust band, and they were knotted together at the apexes of the cups. From there, the bundles of cords stretched over Madison’s shoulders to form the straps.

Her matching bottoms boasted a similar design. Rows of the the same fabric strings were stacked to form the garment’s wide waistband and sides. A woven detail decorated the center of the front panel.

Madison wore the stretchy sides of the bottoms pulled up high on her hips, which accentuated her trim hourglass shape. The sartorial choice also elongated her lithe legs. Her midriff was taut and toned, and her blemish-free skin had a healthy glow.

Madison finished her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a dainty coin necklace. Her fingernails were painted hot pink, which added a subtle pop of color to her picture. Most of her highlighted blond hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. The shorter front layers were parted neatly down the center, and they hung down on both sides of her face.

The model’s right hand was out-of-frame, but it looked like she was grabbing onto something and using it for support as she slightly leaned to the side. She gave the camera a big close-lipped smile as her photo was snapped.

“So beautiful! I don’t think it’s possible for you to not look perfect!” wrote one of Madison’s many admirers in the comments section of her post.

“Maddy you look cute in a ponytail,” another fan opined.

“Opened Instagram to this pic and almost had a heart attack, killing it like always Maddy!” read a third comment.

Madison proved that she can also rock a one-piece in another recent social media update. During a trip to Miami, she wore a teal swimsuit with a daring cut.