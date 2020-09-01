Sharon Osbourne Rocks Pink Hair & Cuddles Her Three Furbabies In New Instagram Share

Sharon Osbourne rocked pink hair and cuddled three of her furbabies in a new Instagram share. The Talk host posted the intimate pic with a tongue-in-cheek caption regarding one of her pups that sent her followers into a tizzy.

The 67-year-old wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne planted a kiss on one of her three dogs as they all snuggled together in her lap. She revealed in the caption that one of her animals is a real scene-stealer and in a sequence of three slideshow images, focused on who tried to upstage their celebrity fur mom the most.

Sharon appeared ageless in the snap. She wore loungewear in the form of a loose-fitting gray sweatshirt and pants. On her feet were a set of house slippers in a lighter hue.

Seated in a chair alongside an oversized round table, the area showed off Sharon’s clean decorating style. The honey-colored wooden furniture was large enough for the family, which includes daughters Amy and Kelly and son Jack as well as his children, to sit around. The chairs surrounding it were a light-colored tweed material. The floor featured a stunning floor dominated by oversized gray tile.

Next to the talk show host was a series of large windows that flooded the area with natural light. These were highlighted by floor-to-ceiling draperies in a lighter color.

Fans loved the pic and Sharon’s dedication to her menagerie of animals.

“They all want the same loving attention all at once: gorgeous doggies,” said one follower.

“Our puppies give us unconditional love,” remarked a second fan.

“Omg look at the light tan one looks like a teddy bear I love it. They all are adorable,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous special Lady is Sharon Osbourne…huge respect for an amazing sexy wonderful lady and wife,” said a fourth fan.

Sharon debuted her the pale pink hue this past June alongside Kelly and Ozzy during an appearance on the Fox television series Celebrity Watch Party.

She made fashion news earlier this year after ditching her signature red hair color for a new gray tone. In May of this year, she said she did not want to be tied to the flaming hue any longer to Page Six. Sharon referred to the freedom she felt the new, more natural-looking color had given her. She also shared she had nothing to prove and just wanted to look her best.

Sharon, her rocker husband, and their son Jack are the stars of a new series for the Travel Channel, called The Osbournes Want to Believe. In each episode, son Jack will try his hardest to convince Sharon and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, that otherworldly things are real.