Eva Longoria Shares Candid Breastfeeding Photo On Instagram

Eva spoke about 'pumping milk' during her breaks from filming.

Eva Longoria shared a candid photo to Instagram that showed her breastfeeding her son Santiago. The former Desperate Housewives actress posted the snap on Monday, August 31, alongside an empowering message about how she juggles her career and being a mom.

Eva held Santiago, who was only a few months old at the time, close to her chest in a sling. She rocked a plunging black-and-white strappy top with a black baseball cap on her head.

She kept working on the set of one of her TV projects while breastfeeding with several screens in front of her. As well as her acting roles, Eva has also served behind the scenes on shows including Devious Maids and Grand Hotel.

In the caption, the Over Her Dead Body star told her 7.9 million followers that she would often breastfeed her son, who she shares with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, at work and would also pump milk during her breaks.

Eva said being a mom and directing a TV show at the same time “was challenging,” but told her fellow Latinas that they “can accomplish anything!” with a strong arm emoji. She added that the multitasking moment was one she was “proud” of.

The photo was a throwback, as Santiago celebrated his second birthday in June, and was posted for She Se Puede, the lifestyle brand she launched with America Ferrera. Eva tagged its official account in the photo and the caption.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the 45-year-old star in the comments section.

“Yes. You. Did. That,” one person said with three praising hand symbols.

“Oh my gosh, why’d this one make me so emotional??? You’re legit a bada**,” another said, with several emoji including fire, hearts, and a strong arm.

“I loveee this – you are goals and I love the Gabrielle Solis vibes when she wore the same type of baby sling doing yoga!” a third wrote, referencing her Desperate Housewives character.

Eva’s upload has so far received over 68,000 likes.

The star often gives fans a peek at her life as a mom on social media.

Last month, she showed off her flawless post-baby body in a turquoise one-piece while she and her 2-year-old enjoyed a pool day together in another Instagram upload. Both flashed big smiles as they got soaking wet in the water while Eva held on tight to her baby boy with her right arm.

Eva captioned the picture “summer” with a sunshine emoji.