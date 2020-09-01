‘The View’ Fans Rally Behind Meghan McCain’s Stand Against ‘Toxicity’ Towards Strong Women

They showed support for her point of view on the ABC series.

Meghan McCain lashed out against what she felt was “toxicity” towards strong women in a lengthy Instagram missive. The View host admitted she was tired of a culture that broke females down instead of lifting them up. She let her feelings be known after reading a story penned about the talk show that leaned towards fan dislike of her strong personality and how they hoped she would not return for the show’s upcoming season.

The daughter of late Arizona State Sen. John McCain noted that it was a human right for one to hold their ground and speak their mind, even if they went against what might be the popular opinion. She asked that people do better and raise women up instead of trying to tear those who stood up for their beliefs down.

“We are punished for being tough, opinionated, and not backing down while men are celebrated for it. You want to know why we still don’t have a woman president although it’s WELL past time? Because we raise women to be strong, independent, smart, empowered, and to speak their mind and then turn around and viciously punish them once they do,” she shared in the caption.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Meghan stated she would never feel embarrassed about her opinions. She stated she was grateful for the series’ audience who had always supported her. Meghan thanked her “powerhouse” female role models, mother Cindy McCain and her 108-year-old grandmother Roberta, for the example they set for her to follow both personally and professionally.

The talk show host revealed at the end of her post that she was 8 months pregnant and would return to the series when it made its Season 24 return on September 8th. Meghan and husband Ben Domenech will welcome their first child this Fall.

The View also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and returning former host Sara Haines.

Fans rallied behind Meghan, sharing their own comments regarding their appreciation for her work on the series.

“THIS! Wouldn’t watch The View without you. I am a big fan always,” stated one follower.

“I disagree with you politically but watch you because I think it’s so important to be able to hear the other side. You do great work,” remarked a second viewer.

“I feel like if I was in the bar with all of you, you and I would be agreeing on more issues than any other. You’re good. Don’t listen to the haters,” said a third Instagram user.