Miley Cyrus Wears Sheer Crop Top & Skimpy Panties For Behind-The-Scenes VMAs Pics

Miley Cyrus was one of the high-profile celebrities that attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Sunday. The singer is no stranger to making an impact at award ceremonies and knows how to get everyone talking.

On Instagram, Cyrus updated her fans with some revealing snapshots of herself that were taken from the same night. You can view the NSFW pics here.

The “Can’t Be Tamed” hitmaker stunned in a shimmery sheer black crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. Cyrus didn’t opt for any clothing underneath and exposed her breasts. She paired the ensemble with skimpy black leather panties and showed off her incredible physique. Cyrus accessorized herself with a number of bracelets on both wrists, rings, earrings, and numerous necklaces, one which was a long chain that featured a large cross pendant. She styled her short mullet-style blond hair down and applied a bold red lip. Cyrus kept her nails short for the occasion and showcased the many tattoos inked down both arms. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 36 tattoos located all over her body.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured from the thighs-up in front of a suitcase. She rested one arm beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, the former Hannah Montana actress was snapped in the same position. However, she gazed over to her left.

In the third frame, Cyrus was photographed from head-to-toe. She appeared to be tugging at her skimpy bottoms while placing her other hand against the wall beside her.

In the fourth and final frame, Cyrus threw up peace signs with both her raised hands. She stuck out her tongue out while tilting her head to the right.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 2.4 million likes and over 17,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 114 million followers.

“You’re too stunning. It’s unreal,” one user wrote.

“YOUR BEAUTY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I’m not bi but I’m bi for these photos,” remarked a third fan.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON EARTH,” a fourth admirer commented.

At this year’s VMAs, Cyrus sang her new single, “Midnight Sky,” per The Inquisitr. At the end of her performance, she swung on a giant disco ball which was reminiscent of her iconic 2013 music video for “Wrecking Ball.”