‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna’s Challenge & Naked Backflips

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 1 dish that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) will throw herself into her new role as a wife. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) chose to stay with her and she doesn’t want him to regret his decision, per SheKnows Soaps.

Shauna Moves On Up

Not only has Shauna considerably improved her status in life by becoming Mrs. Ridge Forrester, but she will also reap all the benefits. She will move into the Forrester mansion to take up her marital duties, per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers She loves living a life of luxury and this will be one of the many perks of her new marriage.

It also appears as if Ridge may commit himself completely to the relationship. After all, the former Vegas showgirl wouldn’t move into the mansion if she thought that he might back out of the union. It seems as if Ridge will assure Shauna that he wants to make their relationship work.

Shauna will also enjoy living with her bestie. She and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) made the wedding and divorce happen. Now that they live under the same roof, they will unite to make sure that no one ever finds out what they did to make it possible.

To dip or skinny dip? ???? That's the question this week on #BoldandBeautiful! Ridge and Shauna are making BOLD moves on all-new episodes of B&B, so don't miss a minute. ???? pic.twitter.com/dxOya4xvoX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 30, 2020

Shauna’s Challenge & Naked Backflips

Shauna tries to cheer Ridge up. She knows that it wasn’t easy for him to make the decision to leave Brooke and that he’s hurting from the breakup. She tries to lighten the mood and puts a smile on his face in the process.

In the weekly promo, shown above, she pushes Ridge out of his comfort zone.

“I do have a challenge for you, Mr. Forrester,” she says. She then proceeds to tell him she wants to spend some time in the pool with him.

“You want to go swimming?” he asks. But then his new wife ups the ante and challenges him to be brave.

“To dip or skinny dip?” Shauna playfully asks her new husband.

The dressmaker comes up with a convenient excuse.

“If the gardener sees me doing naked backflips, he’s not going to sleep for a year,” he retorts. However, it appears as if he’s amused by the idea.

“You do naked backflips? Okay, that I have to see!” Shauna teases him. It’s obvious that she’s besotted by the designer and can’t wait to see him delivering on the daring move.

The soap opera promises that their relationship will show another side of the usually conservative Ridge. Shauna draws out Ridge’s playful nature and they have a lot of fun together.