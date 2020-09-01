‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice Rocks A Snakeskin String Bikini Alongside Mom Teresa

The two looked more like sisters in a new Instagram shot.

Gia Giudice looked all grown up as she posed alongside her mom in a string bikini. Teresa Giudice shared a stunning mother/daughter photo to Instagram on Monday, August 31, which showed the twosome making the most of the last few days of summer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars looked more like sisters as they stood on a deck by the water.

Gia was barefoot and put her flawless figure on show in a light blue snakeskin-print two-piece. It featured two triangles of material with thin strings tied around her neck and back. She also flaunted a small tattoo on the side of her torso.

The 19-year-old rocked bottoms in the exact same print that sat below her navel and had the same strings tied into bows across both hips.

The reality star wore her highlighted hair wavy and down with her right hand on her hip and her other around her mom’s waist.

After showing off her swimwear alongside sister-in-law Melissa Gorga last week, Teresa opted to go a little more covered up in a plunging white halter dress with drawstring ruching up her thigh.

The 48-year-old mom of four rocked gold-rimmed aviator shades and had a turquoise bandana over her long, dark hair that cascaded over her shoulders.

She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a number of bracelets on her left wrist. Teresa kept things glam with sparkly wedge sandals.

According to Teresa’s geotag, the two spent some time at the coast at New Jersey’s Lavallette Beach.

In the caption, the RHONJ star told her 2 million followers that her eldest daughter would always be her “baby girl.” Gia has grown up in front of the cameras, first appearing in the pilot episode of the Bravo show in 2009.

“Two gorgeous girls right there,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Twins, that’s a real Italian,” another said.

A third fan called the duo a “beautiful mother and daughter!”

Teresa’s upload has received more than 32,600 likes in 13 hours.

The star’s been making the most of the New Jersey summer with her daughters. Last month, she posted another gorgeous photo to Instagram of her and 15-year-old Milania posing in bikinis.

The two showed off their best poses and toned bodies during a trip to the beach as Teresa told fans they were enjoying a “Sunday Funday” together.

As well as Gia and Milania, Teresa also shares Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, with her estranged husband Joe Giudice.