Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Booty In White Underwear And Cowboy Boots To Tease New Music Video

Kelsea got artistic in the 'Hole in the Bottle' video.

Kelsea Ballerini showed off her backside and her artistic side in the latest Instagram teaser for her “Hole in the Bottle” music video. The four-part upload was a series of still shots from the fun visual, which premiered on YouTube on Monday. They were from a scene that saw the country music sensation rocking a pair of underwear as she painted a picture.

Kelsea began building the excitement for the “Hole in the Bottle” premiere last week with a cute bikini photo. She teased that something big was coming, and one of her followers correctly decoded the emoji clue that she shared. It included a hint that the video would drop sometime this month.

In her more recent photos, Kelsea wore a pair of skintight white underwear that showcased her pert posterior. She paired the high-waisted briefs with a cropped white T-shirt that also clung to her fit form. The garment’s uneven hemline curved up high on the sides. She completed her sassy casual look with a pair of ivory cowboy boots.

In her first photo, Kelsea was pictured from the back. The image looked like it was shot through the round peephole of a door, and she was some distance away from it. She had a glass of wine in one hand, and the other was raised up in the air. She stood with her right knee lifted up in a playful manner.

The singer was inside a spacious room where large pieces of fabric had been strewn all over the floor. An empty ornate frame leaned against the wall, and another rustic wooden one had been propped up against a stool. A canvas also sat on an easel near a window, and Kelsea’s second slide was a snapshot of her crouching down in front of the almost-complete masterpiece to paint on it. Her subject was her cute pet pooch, Dibs.

In her third photo, Kelsea turned to give the camera a coy smile as her blond waves spilled down her back. The final artistic image was shot from further away. One of the empty frames was in the foreground so that Kelsea’s full body fit within its borders. She was reaching up with a paintbrush to work on a corner of her painting.

The “Peter Pan” songstress ensured that all eyes were on her booty with her choice of caption, which seemed patriotic at first. However, it soon took a cheeky turn. It didn’t take long for her slideshow to amass over 60,000 likes, and her “Hole in the Bottle” visuals received rave reviews in the comments section.

“This is 100% THE best music video to ever exist,” wrote one fan.

“Y’all crushed it! You look AMAZING!!” another commenter gushed.

However, one admirer issued a warning to those who haven’t yet watched it.

“Grab your drool buckets, fellers!” the comment read.