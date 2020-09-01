Kerry Washington, 43, Stuns In A Colorful Bikini As She Floats On A Butterfly Raft

The 'Scandal' star was motivated by Mariah Carey for her latest Instagram post.

Kerry Washington looked stunning in a new photo posted to Instagram.

In a new pic shared with the 6 million followers on ger social media page, the Scandal star, 43, rocked a stylish bandeau top bikini as she lounged on a huge raft in the shape of a butterfly. Kerry had her eyes shut and her arms stretched out as she relaxed on the oversized pool float. The Emmy-nominated star tagged Tory Sport, the activewear line by Tory Burch, and the Italian designer Missoni in the photo. that showed her floating on a gorgeous summer day as her feet drifted in the water.

In the caption to the post, Kerry noted that her #MondayMotivation was music by Mariah Carey as she tagged the Grammy-winning superstar singer. The actress’s tag was a clear reference to Mariah’s 1997 album Butterfly and it didn’t go unnoticed by the music legend. Fans were stunned to see a return sentiment from the singer in the comments section to the post as she paid homage to the ABC drama series that Kerry starred in from 2012 to 2018.

“#EveningMotivation (night owl) = binge watching scandal as Olivia Pope wears the white hat and rules the world. *Willing it into existence* LOVE YOU!” Mariah wrote in response to Kerry’s post.

“@MariahCarey @KerryWashington two amazing icons that love each other = EVERYTHING,” added another fan.

While some followers were thrown through a loop by the unexpected exchange of compliments between the two stars, others zeroed in on Kerry’s swimsuit look and stunning all-natural beauty as she lay peacefully on the raft.

“You look sooooo peaceful and relaxed,” one fan wrote to Kerry. Another called her a “Butterfly beauty.”

“Yes, Olivia Pope. Flex,” another wrote to the Scandal star.

Kerry’s gorgeous pic, which can be seen below, received more than 77,000 likes and early 500 comments within hours of posting.

Kerry posts frequently to social media, but it is rare that she shares swimsuit pics, so it’s no wonder that her dreamy day on the water caused a frenzy among her fans.

The actress has shared several photos of herself yoga wear in recent months, but a few years ago she did cause a splash with a swimsuit pic for the cover of Vanity Fair. In 2013, the actress showed off her figure while modeling a white cut-out one-piece suit in a swimming pool, per Us Weekly. Kerry rocked short wet hair, bold red lips, and smoky eyes for the glam photo session seven years ago.