JoJo Stuns Fans In Yellow Crop Top & High-Waisted PVC Pants

Singer JoJo took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Grammy-Award winner recently released a deluxe version of her latest studio album, Good To Know, and has been promoting the LP via the social media platform.

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker stunned in a white-and-yellow crop top that featured long sleeves. The garment that featured a turtleneck displayed her toned midriff. JoJo paired the ensemble with high-waisted black PVC pants and opted for short nails with no polish. She styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and clips on the side. JoJo is a fan of body art and showcased a couple of her tattoos inked on her hands. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 19 tattoos located all over her body.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, JoJo was captured in front of a plain white backdrop from the thighs-up. The entertainer raised both hands to the back of her head and stared directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, JoJo posed alongside Francia Raísa in the same location. The Bring It On: All or Nothing actress wore an all-black outfit while sporting her straight brunette locks down. The duo wrapped their arms around each other and both look at the camera with a smile.

For her caption, JoJo asked fans what their favorite new song was from the deluxe edition.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“The whole album is fire luv, but probably Kiss and Love Reggae,” one user wrote.

“Woooweee In Your Room makes my body dance in ways that I haven’t done in forever. Thank youuuu for blessing us with an amazing album to vibe to while stuck inside. Love you so much,” another person shared.

“I love every single one of them, but I am totally hooked on the Kiss melody and flow,” remarked a third fan.

“Think about you is still on REPEAT! My other faves are Comeback, kiss, in your room, lonely hearts 1&2 and don’t talk me down‼️ Overall the entire album is a straight through play! #NoSkips,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for JoJo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow PVC crop top paired with a light metallic gold tracksuit. JoJo completed the outfit with chunky white lace-up sneakers and accessorized with numerous necklaces.