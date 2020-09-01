Carrie Underwood Promises To ‘Do Better Next Time’ After Twitter Fail

The country star called herself out over a social media mistake.

Carrie Underwood jokingly said she’ll “do better” after making an awkward spelling mistake on Twitter over the weekend. The country superstar called herself out on the social media site on Monday, August 31, after she pointed out her own typo while supporting the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

“Just started watching #kobraKai on Netflix. Ummmm…it’s kinda awesome!” Carrie initially tweeted on Sunday, August 30, adding a snake and a thumbs up emoji to her post.

Her message received more than 4,500 comments and hundreds of responses — only it wasn’t exactly accurate.

The mom of two returned to the social media site the following day to post another message where she acknowledged her error.

Carrie quoted her initial tweet and wrote, “Guess I could’ve at least spelled it right” with a face palm emoji as she noted she incorrectly spelt cobra with a K.

“I promise I do know how to spell Cobra…I just legit thought that’s the way it was spelled in the movie/show,” she added.

The “Something In The Water” singer jokingly told her 8.3 million followers that she would “do better next time” and hashtagged her tweet with the correct spelling, writing, #CobraKaiNeverDies.

But it seems the country star could probably have got away with her mistake. Many fans replied to tell her they didn’t even notice the typo.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Pahahah I didn’t even notice! However @mikefisher1212 wins this one because on the ‘I am second’ series you definitely said you never misspell anything,” one fan said, tagging Carrie’s husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher.

“..I didn’t even notice so maybe I need to do better next time too,” another said with a crying laughing emoji.

“You’re excused… this time. Actually, I think you just tried to make it a cooler spelling…,” a third fan quipped.

The “Before He Cheats” singer’s second message about the series received over 1,900 likes and more than 100 responses.

The comedy/drama stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. It debuted its second season on Netflix in April and is based on The Karate Kid films.

Carrie’s no stranger to getting her fans involved on Twitter.

Last month, she asked her millions of followers to help her out amid a debate with Mike as they playfully argued about whether donuts were a breakfast food or a dessert.

More than 95,500 people voted on her poll, with almost 80 percent of respondents agreeing with Carrie that the tasty treat is for breakfast.

“In your face @mikefisher1212,” she tweeted alongside the results.