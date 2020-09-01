Mady Gosselin, 19, Shows Off Edgy Style As She Poses For Rare Mirror Selfie In Public Bathroom

The 'Kate Plus 8' star wore a mini skirt and black lace-up boots as she snapped a selfie.

Mady Gosselin showed off an edgy new look on Instagram.

The 19-year-old daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin snapped a mirror selfie in a public bathroom days after she started her sophomore year of college.

In a new photo shared with the 116,000 followers on her social media page, the Kate Plus 8 star stood in front of a mirror in the empty bathroom. Mady wore a white graphic tee with a black jacket and a coordinating mini skirt. She paired the outfit with short black lace-up boots and her hair was pulled back as she posed with her left hand on her hip and her cell phone in the other.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Mady noted that she was attempting to “normalize” the public bathroom selfie. She also edited her caption to inform critics that she had a face mask on but took it off for a few seconds to snap the pic. She reiterated that the restroom was completely empty when she removed her mask and slipped it behind her ear for the photo op.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to Mady’s chic new look. Others said how much they miss seeing her and her family on TV nearly one year after the last Kate Plus 8 special – an episode about Mady and her twin, Cara, going on college tours and then leaving for separate universities—aired on TLC.

“Full teen emo vibes and it’s really working for me,” one fan wrote of Mady’s pic.

“It’s the 5sos phase adding flavor,” Mady replied, in reference to the Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer.

“Killin it,” another wrote of the reality star’s style.

“Please do more YouTube videos,” a third fan wrote. “A closet haul. You have good taste in fashion.”

Others speculated on the brand of Mady’s boots, with several saying they looked like Doc Martens.

“Love your shoes! They look great and so does that outfit,” another fan added.

Others noted how grown-up Mady looked in the new photo, and several commenters told her she should return to reality TV with her own show, perhaps with her sister Cara.

Mady’s new selfie was posted about a month after her last Instagram post showed off her new hairstyle with bangs. In late July, the TLC star joked that she was “vain” as she shared a grid of 12 selfies as she debuted her new hair look.