Michie Peachie Flaunts Killer Physique In Cleavage-Revealing Sports Bra & Leggings

Fitness model Michie Peachie posted a new workout video set to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, August 31, in which she flaunted her killer physique in a sports bra and leggings.

For the workout, Michie wore a red sports bra with thin spaghetti straps and crisscrossing strips of fabric across the chest, which put her busty cleavage on display. The top left plenty of skin exposed, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, back, and shoulders. A strip of toned tummy was also left on display. On her lower half, Michie chose a pair of blue leggings that featured a thick waistband and extended to her ankles. The color switched to white with stripes in blue and red from the knee down.

To complete the outfit, Michie chose a pair of white sneakers. She wore her long, brunette tresses styled in a high ponytail that trailed down her back and over her shoulders as she trained.

The training session took place in an indoor gym where Michie used a landmine barbell to complete four different moves. She told her followers that the exercises were for anyone who has access to the specialized equipment in a garage or a regular gym. For anyone who still doesn’t have access to their gym because of the pandemic, Michie told her followers that they can save the routine for the day the facilities open again.

Michie began the landmine full-body workout with a set of split squats. She placed the bar on one shoulder and left one leg bent in front of her while placing the other behind her and moving it from one side to the other as she performed each squat. In the second slide, Michie demonstrated a jumping squat. Once again holding the bar on one shoulder, she lowered her body into position and then jumped out of it to stand on her tiptoes. As she carried out the move, she gave her followers an eyeful of her generous backside.

In the third video, Michie performed a regular squat while tossing the landmine from one shoulder to the other. In the final move, she added a bit of extra resistance with a plate weight and then carried out a set of side lunges.

In the caption of the post, Michie instructed trainees to complete five sets of each move with 10 to 12 reps for each. The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day.