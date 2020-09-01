Tammy Hembrow Puts On Busty Display In Push-Up Top & Flaunts Shapely Legs In Tiny Shorts

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow posted a new photo set to social media site Instagram on Monday, August 31, in which she flaunted her enviable physique in a push-up top and tiny shorts.

The model stunned in a beige top with thick straps over the shoulders. The tight material pushed up Tammy’s chest, teasing a bit of busty cleavage. Ending at the start of her rib cage, the length of her toned tummy was left exposed. Tammy wore a long-sleeved cropped shirt that featured snaps along the length of the front. She left the snaps undone except for one right at the base of her chest. The material pulled apart so as not to block the view of her abs.

On her lower half, Tammy wore a pair of beige short-shorts that matched the top. They included a skinny elastic band at the waist that rose to just below her belly button and extended to the very tops of her thighs, leaving her muscular legs on display. The material clung to the curves of Tammy’s hips and backside.

Tammy accessorized with a brown handbag and a smattering of earrings in both ears. She wore her blond tresses slicked back into a bun at the back of her head and appeared to have made up her lips with a dark pink color. In one hand, she held an iced coffee, showing off her long, white-painted nails.

The photos were taken against a white backdrop. In the first, Tammy posed with her front facing the camera. She popped one hip slightly to the side and crossed one leg over the other. She posed with the straw of the coffee brought up to her lips and the other arm left at her side. Tammy shot a sultry gaze toward the camera.

In the second snap, Tammy turned her body to the side to give her followers a glimpse of her perky booty. She held the straw on her tongue and looked off toward a distant point with her other arm raised up by her head.

In the caption of the post, Tammy wrote that she’s drinking an iced americano and added an emoji of a coffee cup. She also tagged her personal clothing brand Saski Collection.

The snaps earned more than 150,000 likes and nearly 650 comments in under 12 hours.

“[M]ost stunning person on earth! love you,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.

“Love this neutrals vibe,” another follower commented.