Tinashe Poses With Collaborator Buddy In PVC Crop Top & Pants

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself with Buddy, an artist who she recently collaborated with on the track “Glitch.”

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a black PVC top that featured thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. Tinashe wrapped herself up in a leather jacket of the same color and wore high-waisted PVC pants that matched her top. Tinashe accessorized with a leather choker, hoop earrings, rings, and black shades. She kept her nails short for the occasion and slicked back her dark hair off her face. As seen in a full-length pic used for the official artwork, Tinashe completed the look with black heels that showcased her toes. You can view that here.

Buddy also rocked an all-black ensemble that consisted of a leather trench coat with an oversized T-shirt and pants. He paired his outfit with matching sunglasses and converse-style sneakers.

Tinashe treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured in front of a gray stone tiled wall from a slightly lower angle. Tinashe rested one hand on Buddy’s shoulder and placed the other on her hip. The 27-year-old looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression while Buddy kept both his arms beside him.

In the next slide, Tinashe was snapped touching her hair with the arm that was resting against the wall beside her. Buddy was photographed in full profile and stared directly in front.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 36,600 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“OH SH*T THIS IS THE COLLAB I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This slaps so hard I am taking both of u to court,” another person shared.

“Outfit straight out of The Matrix,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Your look,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer wowed in a black blazer jacket that featured large gold buttons and mid-length sleeves. She went topless underneath and paired her attire with what looked to be a black thong and satin pants of the same color. Tinashe accessorized with a couple of belts and sported her long wavy brunette hair down. She opted for black latex gloves and a small nose ring to complete the ensemble.