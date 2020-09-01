Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Muscular Thighs In Peekaboo Bikini & Shares ‘Key’ Lower Body Move

Jessie revealed how she feels about exercising in a post about what she does to stay in shape.

Jessie James Decker showed off the results of her fitness routine by rocking a bikini from her own clothing line, Kittenish. She posted the swimsuit photo on her Instagram account on Monday, and her fans couldn’t stop raving over how amazing she looked. The snapshot was accompanied by some details about the 32-year-old singer’s diet and exercise routines. She also shared some real talk about how she feels about working out.

In her photo, the mother of three wore a turquoise bikini. Her bralette top had spaghetti straps and a peekaboo cutout in center. The keyhole detail was shaped like a small triangle with rounded sides, and Jessie’s ample chest was stretching it out quite a bit. The low neckline also drew the eye to her cleavage. However, her legs were competing for her fans’ attention, thanks to her muscular quads. The sides of her swimsuit bottoms were cut high to showcase her toned thighs, and she was photographed reaching down and tugging on the openings. Her briefs had a scooped waist and cutouts on the sides.

The muscles of Jessie’s flat midriff were also well-defined. She kept the focus of her picture on her fit form and bright bikini by posing in front of a stark white wall. Her bronze skin popped against the colorless backdrop. She wore her blond hair styled in thick beachy waves that shone like gold.

In her caption, the country music star confessed that her fit figure belies the truth that she doesn’t enjoy exercising much at all.

Jessie singled running out as a cardio exercise that she particularly despises. She divulged that she goes on long walks instead, and she shared one of her “key” moves to work her lower body. She’s discovered that basic lunges are effective, and she does 100 of them at a time. She’s also fond of the StairMaster, circuit training, and lifting weights.

According to the “Lights Down Low” songstress, what she eats is “the biggest factor” when it comes to maintaining her amazing physique. She revealed that her diet is high in protein and low in carbs. She also informed her 3.2 million followers that they can read more about her meal plans in her new cookbook, Just Feed Me. A number of them vowed to buy it after seeing her photo.

“God Dayyymnnnnn lady! 3 kids?! Hate working out? You’re an inspiration!” read one response to her post.

“I’m deceased and putting away that chocolate right now,” quipped another fan.

Jessie had a hilarious response to a follower who mentioned one of her diet staples.

“And you drink wine?????” the commenter wrote.

“I have to. 3 children,” read Jessie’s reply.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the talented mom recently demonstrated how she can multitask by drinking wine, dancing, and pushing one of her kids on a swing.