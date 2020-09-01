Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Off Sideboob & Booty In A Small Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram star Sophie Mudd flaunted her enviable curves in a revealing outfit as she enjoyed some downtime for her latest upload. For the snap, she was pictured reading a book while wearing a small bikini that showcased her assets and curvy backside.

The social media influencer had posted plenty of pictures outdoors over the summer as she soaked up the sun, but now it appears she is embracing the upcoming change in weather. She kept her swimwear on for this post, but elected to stay indoors.

Mudd was photographed from the knees up as she posed in a room that had sunlight beaming in. There were large windows with two blinds drawn, and a green sofa in front of them. A large bookcase was on one side of the room, and Mudd made herself comfortable next to it. The Los Angeles, California native was captured from the side as she leaned her back against the bookcase and nestled her head between two shelves. She raised her left knee up, which helped accentuate her lower body, while peering down at the pages of a large book she held in her hands.

The 22-year-old had her long dark hair parted, and loose strands could be seen on her shoulder. Mudd rocked a lilac-colored bikini that struggled to contain her generous bust. Her top had thin straps that went around her back, and her sideboob was exposed. She had matching high-waist bottoms which treated fans to an eyeful of her toned legs and fit booty.

Mudd wrote a caption where she mentioned treats to have during the upcoming Halloween season before she uploaded the alluring snap on Monday. Many of the influencer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the post, and more than 83,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over 16 hours after it went online. Mudd had close to 370 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart emoji. Fans complimented her jaw-dropping physique while referencing the caption.

“Holy Moly!!! You are just ridiculously beautiful! Thank you for the posts!!” one excited fan commented.

“Sophie you are very hot,” a fan replied while adding a row of fire emoji.

“Baking and reading…Such sexy activities,” another wrote in reference to the caption.

One follower thought the model was getting ahead of herself by mentioning fall.

“Girl you know it’s not even September right?” they replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, recently Mudd flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut top while she was out on a camping trip. Those photos earned over 86,000 likes.