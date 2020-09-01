Charly Jordan Goes Completely Topless & Teases Chest In New Steamy Snaps

Instagram model Charly Jordan took to the popular social media site on Monday, August 31, to post a couple steamy snaps in which she posed topless.

The model stunned in a pair of distressed jean shorts that rose high on her hips and were left unbuttoned, revealing even more skin along her toned tummy. The jeans cut off at the top of her thighs and included a fringe of loose white strings that hung down her thighs. The eye was drawn to her sculpted legs. On her upper half, Charly went completely nude, giving her followers an unobstructed view of her arms and tummy. She kept her arms crossed over her chest but teased a bit of cleavage as she did so.

Charly completed the look with an array of accessories, including several metallic bracelets and necklaces and glitzy stud earrings. She left her long, blond waves loose and flowing down her shoulders and back from a part down the middle of her scalp.

In the first snap, Charly was photographed from the waist up. She stood with her torso slightly tilted, which served to elongate her midsection. She also tilted her head as she gazed directly at the camera with her lips closed in a neutral position. Charly crossed her hands over one another, leaving a peek of her underboob exposed. Her hair tumbled down her shoulders and chest.

In the second photo, Charly showed off her backside. She stuck her booty out behind her and turned her head over one shoulder to shoot a sultry gaze toward the camera. Her hair flowed down her back to her waist and she pulled down on the jean shorts to reveal more skin around her hips. She covered her chest with her other hand.

In the caption of the photo set, Charly told her 3.3 million followers that the snaps are from a shoot with photographer Alvin Nguyen. She added that she is excited for the release of their magazine. She also asked her fans if she should get more tattoos, adding that she thinks she should.

The post earned nearly 220,000 likes and close to 800 comments within the first day. Many of the model’s followers gushed over her beauty in their comments and responded to the question she posed in her caption.

“My God! You are beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh you are so stunning,” another follower wrote.

“Kinda perfect, aren’t you?” one more fan chimed in, adding several fire and heart emoji for emphasis.