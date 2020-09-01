Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Booty & Curves In A Small Blue Bikini For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her athletic figure in two alluring photos for her latest Instagram update. In the photos, she rocked a small bikini and a jacket while striking poses that highlighted her curves.

The Hungarian has been enjoying scenic parts of her native country over the summer months, and even with the season coming to an end she wanted followers to know she would still be embodying the summertime attitude. She was photographed in front of a neutral-colored wall as she posed for the snaps.

Varga had her long hair down and swept to the left side of her head. She sported a blue bikini that wrapped tightly around her chest and had double shoulder straps. The bottoms had thin straps that hugged onto the fashion designer’s hips. She wore a white denim jacket that was cropped and frayed on the bottom. It was loose-fitting and had large breast pockets and buttons running up the middle. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sunglasses.

In the first pic, the 28-year-old was shot from the side. Varga put her right arm across her midsection and held her left arm up near her beautiful face. She flashed a sultry glare at the lens while placing her leg forward. This angle accentuated her toned legs and hinted at her curvy backside.

Varga faced the camera for the second photo. There were white flowers beside her, which complemented her outfit. She held her right arm up to her head and jutted out her right hip. Varga’s tanned skin popped against the gray backdrop, as fans were treated to a glimpse of her flat stomach and slender figure.

For the caption, the Hungarian mentioned always embracing summer vibes, and added a heart and arrow emoji before uploading the pics on Monday. Many of her 475,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 9,100 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. Varga had nearly 130 comments, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. The model received responses in multiple languages as fans fawned over her stunning frame and chic ensemble.

“Wow, very cool. You are the #perfect #bikinimodel. The workouts [are] definitely paying off. The tan is amazing,” one admirer wrote.

“That jacket’s sick!!” a follower replied.

“Wow V,” a fan commented while adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another added.

