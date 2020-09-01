Kate Beckinsale Shares Bathtub Photo And Claps Back At Critical Troll

Kate's followers applauded her response to a critic who complained about the pictures that she posts on her Instagram page.

Kate Beckinsale delighted a great many of her fans on Monday when she shared a bath time photo on her Instagram page. However, the snapshot also attracted the attention of a mean-spirited troll. The British actress isn’t shy about sharing her thoughts on social media, so she was quick to shut the critical commenter down.

In her picture, the Pearl Harbor star looked pensive as she relaxed in her bathtub. She wore a wide white headband pushed back behind her hairline. Her brunette tresses were pulled up high in an elegant bun. Her hair was spread out so that it resembled a crown. The style brought out her golden highlights.

Kate’s glistening bare arms were crossed in front of her chest. Her chin rested on the back of her left hand. She directed her gaze downward and to the side of the camera.

The Serendipity actress was soaking in a large tub with a bright blue light built into the side of it. This made the water appear to glow. Kate was joined by a small floating whale toy, which was just a black silhouette against the vivid aqua backdrop. She referenced the toy in the caption of her post, and she responded to television producer Mark Adderley when he asked if the whale shot water from its spout. She answered in the affirmative.

Kate also responded to a much nastier question from one of her followers.

“Do you set up a camera to take a sh*t too or do you have some poor assistant that has to follow you around all day to take pictures?” the query read.

“Neither. I also don’t wake up and go on anyone’s page I feel contempt for because that would be a waste of life,” Kate shot back.

The actress’ numerous supporters were quick to let her know that they had her back by unleashing a torrent of criticism right back at the hater. They also applauded Kate’s comeback, and they suggested that the troll was crazy for using the word “poor” to describe an assistant tasked with taking her photos.

“This I don’t get. I’d be stoked to follow you around and snap pictures of your madness!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Great response! I love ya! Virtually of course and in a non-stalker kinda way,” another admirer remarked.

Kate’s fans also showed her serene bathtub snapshot some love in the form of over 180,000 likes.

When Kate poses with mammals, they aren’t usually aquatic and crafted out of rubber. Her Persian kitties have become social media sensations, and one of the photogenic felines made an appearance in an incredible image that she shared on International Cat Day. Kate was clad in a skimpy swimsuit, and she and her fluffy companion, Willow, were sunbathing on matching hammocks.