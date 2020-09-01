Kate Hudson Posts Throwback Photo Of Iconic Rock Goddesses Stevie Nicks And Christine McVie

Actress Kate Hudson thrilled her 12.2 million Instagram followers on Monday night with an image that paid homage to two of the most influential women in modern rock. She shared a throwback photo of the Fleetwood Mac front runners that garnered over 20,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted.

She hashtagged the first names of Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie and the description “goddesses” in the caption, and also suggested that the admiring post was not instigated for any particular reason.

The vintage photo captured the pair of accomplished musicians in a moment of youthful beauty combined with an intangible and impressive air of confidence.

The women were photographed sitting next to one another in a rustic wooden fan chair that was an unmistakable indicator of the era. The furniture, in combination with their attire, had a distinct feel of the 1970’s.

Stevie was dressed in knee-high platform boots that appeared to be fashioned out of rich brown suede. A pair of denim pants were tucked into the tops. The loose fit of the pants created a seemingly billowing effect around her thighs if she had been standing.

She leaned back and casually crossed one leg over the other, putting her stylish footwear on display.

Stevie also wore a full-length, cream-colored caftan with wide sleeves that covered her arms with a wing-like design. The sumptuous fabric appeared to be printed with a faint floral pattern.

She gazed straight forward with a willful expression, and her eyes made seemingly defiant contact with the photographer. She raised her eyebrows beneath long, shaggy bangs and pursed her lips with an enviable confidence.

Christine leaned forward with her legs together and her hands in between her knees, fingers interlaced. Her eyes were closed, and her countenance was difficult to read.

Her ensemble featured a strapless top that showed off a bit of cleavage combined with a cover-up that was similar to Stevie’s.

The woven garment was embellished with intricate detailing and decorative tassels along the hem, which draped over one of her knees and dangled almost to the ground. Her navy pants had a distinct center crease down the legs and matched the shade of her boots.

Kate’s Instagram followers flooded her comments section with adoration for her recognition of the renowned songstresses.

“They will never break ‘The Chain,'” declared one fan, referencing one of the most renowned Fleetwood Mac tracks.

“Love Stevie & Christine. Love you, too, Kate. Thanks for sharing,” praised a second person.