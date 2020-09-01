Anllela Sagra Shows Off Enviable Buns As She Flips The Bird In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra recently shared a series of cheeky shots with her 11.8 million followers. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 31, showed the celebrity in a pair of denim cutoffs that proudly highlighted her pert derriere. However, the last snap revealed a further cheeky angle as she flipped the bird at her intended audience.

Adding three photos to her official social media account, Anllela showed off her enviable buns while wearing denim Daisy Dukes. With the edge slightly rolled up, her buns were prominently on display as she posed with her back toward the camera. Anllela paired the shorts with a strapless blue gingham crop top.

Her dark locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into two buns situated high on either side of her head. She completed the look with plenty of chunky gold jewelry, including several bracelets and earrings as well as a necklace that featured a long chain hanging down her back.

In the first shot, Anllela looked over her shoulder and pinched at her bottom lip with her thumb and forefinger as she pouted for the photographer. The second snap was not as serious as the first and revealed the celebrity as she pulled a funny face.

However, it was the final pose that revealed just how sassy the model was. With her back still to the camera, Anllela held one hand up high as she flipped the bird and stuck out her tongue.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers rushed to respond. Within five hours, the set had already amassed a whopping 74,3000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“So elegant but crazy and fierce!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Bootylicious babe,” a fan stated.

“You’re my favorite fitness girl,” said another user.

“Such a beautiful gorgeous woman,” a fourth person wrote. They also added a long strong of the heart-eyed emoji at the end of their comment.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart ones. However, considering that Anllela’s booty was the highlight of the shots, plenty of her supporters decided to use the peach emoji as well.

Anllela often posts pics of herself in underwear in order to delight her supporters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday she gave a video performance while wearing mismatched underwear. In the clip, she lip-synced to “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey.