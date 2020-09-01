Laura Sagra Shows Off Killer Abs While Holding A Rose And Posing In Peach-Colored Underwear

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 912,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 31, showed the celebrity flaunting her chiseled abs while wearing peach-colored underwear as she posed with a rose.

Laura wore a sheer peach-colored bra that featured lace panels on the upper cup and along the back of the underwear. Thin satin straps went over each shoulder and the item of clothing plunged down low in the front, revealing the model’s ample cleavage. While her arms covered the briefs, it appeared that they were thong-backed and some of her pert derriere could be seen.

The image of Laura appeared blurred out across her body, which drew the eye towards the celebrity’s pretty facial features. However, it couldn’t hide the fact that her chiseled abs were also on display.

Laura sat on a beige sofa and huge cushions supported her back as she sat. She held a pale orange rose, resting her hands against her parted thighs as she did so.

Her blond locks were straightened and flipped over to one side as the Instagram sensation posed with her head cocked gently to the side as she looked toward the flower she held. Her locks cascaded over her shoulder, partly covering her chest and arm.

It appeared that Laura posed in a room that featured a trellis that supported a vine growing on it. Dappled sunlight could be seen in the background, further highlighting her toned figure.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had already garnered more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“My divine Colombian muse,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful heart,” a fan said.

“What a pretty little flower,” said another user.

“How perfect you are!!! I love you!!!” a fourth person wrote, also using three heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided against using words and opted for emoji in order to convey how they felt. Besides the heart emoji, the most popular was the fire and heart-eyed ones. Often, fans used rows of their favorite ones as they rushed in to comment on Laura’s latest update.

This is not the first time that Laura has shown off her enviable physique while wearing this underwear set. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a similar shot two weeks ago on August 19. However, that update drew attention to the model’s buns rather than her sculptured abs.