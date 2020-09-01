Qimmah Russo Sparkles While Wearing A Turquoise Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 31, saw the celebrity showing off her chiseled physique while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Qimmah dazzled in a strapless turquoise two-piece swimsuit. The top was ruched at the edges and featured a gap in the front that showed off plenty of her cleavage. The briefs were also gathered and tied up in bows high over her sculptured hips.

The bikini helped to highlight the fitness guru’s impeccable form. Her toned arms and famous abs were on display, as were the tops of her muscular thighs.

The celebrity wore a blond hairpiece that was straightened and flicked over to one side. Her locks cascaded down over her shoulder as she posed for the alluring photo.

Qimmah gave the hint of a smile for the camera and it appeared that she had applied a filter to the shot as well. This gave off a glittering effect and bursts of sparkles could be seen in her hair.

The trainer posed in what appeared to be her own kitchen. Behind her was a stainless steel refrigerator. A benchtop also showed off a variety of fitness supplements in various sized containers.

In the caption, Qimmah used a play on words by stating that “orange you happy” that bikini season could occur year-round when she was involved. In the image, she also reiterated this statement by holding up a bottle of orange juice.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers quickly responded. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered close to 11,000 likes and plenty of comments from her eager admirers.

“Blonde is [fire emoji] you are gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow. I’m speechless. Beautiful,” a fan said.

“Love to see you play in a Marvel movie,” said another user.

This was a common statement with many suggesting the character of Storm as their preferred choice for Qimmah to play.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, adding s string of emoji for further emphasis on their statement.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones.

This is not the first time that Qimmah has shown off this particular outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared an update yesterday in which she wore the same bathing suit. Revealing several poses, the Instagram sensation declared in the caption that “taking action is being ALIVE.”