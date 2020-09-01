Suzy Cortez Flaunts Fit Physique In Tiny American Flag Top & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

On Monday, August 31, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition standing on a balcony with a glass railing. What appears to be trees and a car can be seen in the blurred background.

Suzy arched her back and leaned forward, as she gripped the top of the railing, presumably to stabilize herself. She turned her neck and seemed to be looking towards the camera with her mouth open.

The 30-year-old opted to wear a tiny American flag top that looked as though it may have actually been a folded scarf. She paired the revealing garment with unbuttoned distressed Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and toned thighs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Suzy finished off the sexy look with delicate earrings, a choker necklace, and a pair of brown-tinted rimless sunglasses.

For the photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in braids. The sleek hairstyle gave fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation used a series of hashtags, seemingly in reference to the fact that she is focused on fitness.

The provocative post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section, sharing messages in both English and Spanish.

“Wow Mamacita!” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful beautiful gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with one red heart and three kissing face emoji.

One admirer in particular seemed to be expressing his fondness for Suzy’s top.

“God bless America,” quipped the Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red lace bra and matching barely-there underwear. That photo has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.