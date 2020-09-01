Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Gets Snooty With Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 1, tease a brand new month of soapy drama in Genoa City as Lola declares her independence from everyone before finally making some amends. Victor also risks a lot to try to help his son, and Nikki gives Chelsea a rather snooty warning.

Lola (Sasha Calle) establishes her independence, according to SheKnows Soaps. She worries she made a mistake by moving too quickly with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Their morning after didn’t go so well for them, and Lola ended up hurting Theo’s feelings pretty severely. He still tries to keep the lines of communication open, but she is not too interested. However, she eventually has a change of heart and goes all out to make Theo a special meal to tell him she’s sorry. Lola does like Theo, but she also regrets that things went so fast between them. Now Lola wants to continue their new relationship, but she hopes to slow things way down, and that seems to be okay with Theo. If she and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) divorce goes through, she will be entirely free to build something new with Theo.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes a risk to help Adam (Mark Grossman). He invites Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to take Connor (Judah Mackey) to the Ranch for the night while Adam gets his head together. Adam eventually confronts his father for covering up everything with A.J. because he never got to face what he’d done and come to terms with it. Adam wonders if perhaps Victor’s interference ended up making him a terrible person. Because Victor kept the big secret, Adam will never know how things might have been different if he’d gotten help after the incident in Kansas. Who knows? Adam’s entire life could have been different, and he might have been a better person who hadn’t caused so much mayhem and destruction. Of course, that’s just conjecture because Adam may very well have been even worse. Nobody knows for sure.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). It is no secret that Nikki isn’t Adam’s biggest fan. Then there’s the fact that Chelsea has been married to Adam before and then also engaged to Nikki’s son Nick (Joshua Morrow). None of that history has endeared Chelsea to Nikki in any way. She is not thrilled at having unexpected guests for the night, and Nikki lets Chelsea know that she isn’t interested in seeing her and Connor’s one night at the Ranch turn into two or more.

Finally, The Young and the Restless spoilers also show that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) don’t react well when Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle try to tell them some big news.