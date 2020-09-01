Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Facing 20 Additional Sexual Assault Charges, Potentially Could Receive 250 Years

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty of rape in a Los Angeles courtroom back in June. However, according to Rolling Stone, 20 new sexual assault charges have been laid against him. If convicted, Jeremy could receive a sentence up to 250 years to life in state prison.

Rolling Stone detailed “six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object.” However, the full details can be viewed via a statement issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Along with the previous charges, the 67-year-old actor — whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — is facing new counts dating back to 2004. The latest incident being on January 1, 2020, when a 21-year-old accused him of “sexually assaulting her outside a business in Hollywood.” Whereas, the eldest sees a 15-year-old girl accused him of rape, lewd conduct, and penetration by a foreign object “on an unconscious or sleeping victim.” It is alleged the assault occurred at a party in Santa Clarita.

David McNew / Getty Images

It is believed that six of the new charges involved incidents occuring at a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy liked to frequent and an additional one occurred in the parking lot outside of this establishment.

It is alleged that the women involved range in age from 15 to 54-years and include a total of 13 victims.

An arraignment occurred on August 31 and Jeremy now faces the potential of a huge jail term if convicted. As yet, the case is currently ongoing and it is unclear whether Jeremy will plead not guilty as he did with previous ones, per The Inquisitr. However, The Guardian has stated that he has denied any wrongdoing once again.

In the first case, four females accused him of sexual assault and, when questioned in court, the adult film star claimed that he “never, in his life, had sex with a female through force or duress.” His lawyer also stated that many women threw themselves at the celebrity and that he been a “paramour to over 4,000 women.”

The previous charges also included the same location of a West Hollywood bar as well as a West Hollywood home.

Besides being a part of the adult film industry, Jeremy has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records, been the focus of a documentary, and made a variety of cameo appearances across multiple platforms.