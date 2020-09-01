Ana Cheri Sizzles In Partially Unzipped Cropped Jacket & Skintight Leggings

On Monday, August 31, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri started off the workweek by uploading a stunning snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the former Playboy Playmate posed in front of a cement wall with a large window that overlooked gorgeous green foliage. Ana stood with her shoulders back and jutted out her hips, as she placed both of her hands on her waist. She tilted her head slightly and focused her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her radiant smile.

The 34-year-old showed off her fit physique in skintight workout gear from her own activewear line, Cheri Fit. She opted to wear a partially unzipped cropped white jacket and a pair of high-waisted tie-dye leggings. The sporty ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Ana kept the casual look simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Cheri Fit and let her followers know the exact style of her leggings.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Ana’s followers also flocked to the comments section to compliment both her good looks and her activewear. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Always so beautiful with this amazing smile,” wrote a fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Awesome [l]eggings, love the outfit Ana!! Hope your day is going well!” added a different devotee.

“The most beautiful person in the world,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“How beautiful you are your face your smile your outfit everything is perfect on you @anacheri,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a rust-colored off-the-shoulder swimsuit. The tiny two-piece put her washboard abs and lean legs on full display. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.