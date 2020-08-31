‘Raised By Wolves’: Travis Fimmel And Niamh Algar Discuss Their Characters Ambiguous Morality

As the premiere date for HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves quickly approaches, viewers are already finding out some of the finer details directly from the actors’ mouths. Recent interviews with Travis Fimmel and Niamh Algar are particularly telling about what can be expected in the upcoming sci-fi series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses details of the first three episodes of HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by Forbes, Raised by Wolves centers around the premise of two androids raising human children outside of the religion that helped to bring down Earth has been the center of attention. However, there is another interesting relationship that demands further exploration.

While The Inquisitr‘s recent early review on the TV series did not give away a secret that gets revealed in the first few episodes regarding Marcus (Fimmel) and his wife, Sue (Algar), the celebrities themselves have detailed the twist in their relationship prior to the first three episodes dropping on September 3.

In an interview with JoBlo.com, this surprise was hinted at. However, another interview between Fimmel, Niamh, and Vegas Film Critic Jeffrey K. Howard, delves much further into how Marcus and Sue ended up escaping a doomed Earth.

“Both characters grew up in a world that is very war-driven,” Fimmal told Vegas Film Critic.

“My character… was a child soldier so all he knows is to survive… He’s never really had a nice outlook on life.”

HBO

In these interviews, it is revealed that Marcus and Sue steal the identity of others in order to secure a place on board a shuttle leaving the planet. In the process, this dooms the fate of those they are pretending to be. It also means that they become an insta-family by way of a son and have to conform to the very religious group that they have been opposing up until this point.

While this twist may seem like an unlikeable one regarding the audience and what they will think of these two people, it actually adds another layer to the complex storyline in which the morality of religion and the raising of children by robots is already in the foreground.

For those that fear this early spoiler may ruin the surprise, there are still more twists coming regarding this family unit. Over the course of four episodes, the backstory for Marcus and Sue as well as the son they take on and his original parents are explored further. This will give people a much more complicated view of both sides.

However, until Raised by Wolves airs on September 3, viewers will just have to wait and see how this storyline unfolds.